Sean Payton hopes mistake leads to rules fix

For a few days, Sean Payton pouted.

Now, he hopes others can benefit from his pain.

The Saints coach told a group of local reporters that he appreciated NFL head of officiating Al Riveron calling him in the wake of last week’s no-call which changed the NFC Champoinship Game, but he’s hoping it can spark a rules change, the way “loopholes” have in the past.

Payton said after he spoke to Riveron, he eventually had brief conversations with both Troy Vincent and Roger Goodell.