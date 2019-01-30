Shawn Mennenga interviews with Packers

Getty Images

Shawn Mennenga has emerged as the favorite to replace Ron Zook as the Packers’ special teams coach, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

Mennenga currently serves as the special teams coach at Vanderbilt.

He was the assistant special teams coach for the Browns for seven seasons, including in 2014-15 when Mike Pettine was the head coach in Cleveland. Pettine now works as the defensive coordinator in Green Bay.

Mennenga has coached since 1994, working his way through the college ranks before landing with the Browns. He was South Dakota State’s linebackers coach in 2009-10.