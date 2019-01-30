Todd Gurley says he may regret teaching Sony Michel everything he knows

Getty Images

The 2014 Georgia Bulldogs had such a loaded running back depth chart that both of this year’s Super Bowl starting running backs were on the team — and neither was the Bulldogs’ leading rusher.

Now-Rams running back Todd Gurley had 911 rushing yards for Georgia that year and now-Patriots running back Sony Michel added 410 yards. Now-Browns running back Nick Chubb led the team in rushing with 1,547 yards.

Gurley was the oldest of the bunch, and he says that he mentored Michel, who didn’t impress him much when first arriving on campus.

“I remember when he first came in, he couldn’t run and catch,” Gurley said. “I had to teach him how to do all that stuff.”

Gurley joked that he might end up regretting helping Michel develop as a player, if Michel plays well against the Rams on Sunday.

“Hopefully everything I taught him, he doesn’t do it and he just plays like he used to play before I taught him everything,” Gurley said.

Gurley is proud of Michel’s success, but doesn’t want it to come at the expense of the Rams.