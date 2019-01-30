Trey Flowers not thinking about free agency yet

Getty Images

Trey Flowers has three tackles, two sacks and four quarterback hits in the postseason. The Patriots defensive end not only is making a name for himself but making himself some money.

“I hope so, but for now I’m just going to put my all into this [Super Bowl],” Flowers said, via Michael Giardi of NFL Media.

Flowers, 25, has had the same answer to every question about his pending free agency.

“I know that’s going to take care of itself,” Flowers said. “I can’t do nothing about that right now. The only thing I can do is with my play now, my preparation.”

Flowers, who has 21 sacks over the past three seasons, is expected to become one of the most coveted free agents in March if he hits the market. The Lions, with former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as their head coach, seem a logical landing spot.

But the Patriots do have the franchise tag to use on him if they so desire, or they could negotiate a new deal before any other team gets a chance to bid on his services.

Whatever happens, Flowers will see a lot more money than he has so far. He made $4 million on his rookie contract after the Patriots made him a fourth-round draft choice.