Tyrell Williams considers himself a No.1 receiver

Getty Images

Tyrell Williams made 41 catches for 653 yards and five total touchdowns in 2018, giving him 155 receptions for 2,530 yards and 17 total touchdowns in his four seasons with the Chargers.

He was not the No. 1 receiver on the Chargers, but he believes he’s a No. 1 receiver and would love a chance to prove it.

“I definitely feel like I’m a No. 1 receiver,” Williams said, via Eric Williams of ESPN. “So I want to make sure that I clean up all of the little things in route running and blocking, to make sure I solidify myself as a No. 1.”

Williams becomes a free agent in March, so, barring a new deal with the Chargers before then, he will get a chance to see if anyone else agrees.

The Chargers want him back, but with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Tyrell Williams likely gets more money by going elsewhere.

“We’ll see [what happens],” Williams said. “You never know. I’m just going to let my agent take care of it and try and enjoy these next, couple months.”