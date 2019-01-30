Washington hires Rob Ryan as inside linebackers coach

Getty Images

Washington announced Wednesday it has hired Rob Ryan as inside linebackers coach.

Ryan has not coached in the league since 2016 when he was the assistant head coach/defense with the Bills. He has spent 19 years in the NFL coaching ranks, though.

Ryan served as defensive coordinator with the Saints (2013-15), Cowboys (2011-12), Browns (2009-10) and Raiders (2004-08).

Ryan led a defensive unit in New Orleans that ranked No. 4 in the league in points allowed and No. 2 in the league in passing defense in 2013. In the 2013 postseason, the Saints defeated the Eagles in a wild-card game.

He also has spent time with the Patriots and the Cardinals, as well as coaching at several colleges in his career.