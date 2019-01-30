Washington hires Rob Ryan as inside linebackers coach

Posted by Charean Williams on January 30, 2019, 1:11 PM EST
Washington announced Wednesday it has hired Rob Ryan as inside linebackers coach.

Ryan has not coached in the league since 2016 when he was the assistant head coach/defense with the Bills. He has spent 19 years in the NFL coaching ranks, though.

Ryan served as defensive coordinator with the Saints (2013-15), Cowboys (2011-12), Browns (2009-10) and Raiders (2004-08).

Ryan led a defensive unit in New Orleans that ranked No. 4 in the league in points allowed and No. 2 in the league in passing defense in 2013. In the 2013 postseason, the Saints defeated the Eagles in a wild-card game.

He also has spent time with the Patriots and the Cardinals, as well as coaching at several colleges in his career.