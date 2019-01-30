Xavien Howard has heard trade rumors

Getty Images

If Xavien Howard has his way, he will remain in Miami as one of the league’s highest-paid cornerbacks.

Howard, fresh off his first Pro Bowl, is eligible for a new deal this season. The sides have yet to begin talks as Howard said the Dolphins are not “in a rush to do anything.”

Howard said after the season finale he wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, which currently is Josh Norman at $15 million per season. Some have wondered, with the Dolphins in a rebuilding mode, if they would try to trade their best player.

They traded receiver Jarvis Landry last offseason after failing to get a long-term deal done.

“I seen that. No, the trade rumors do not bother me,” Howard said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “It is what it is. It’s a business. Be prepared for it. Wherever I go, it don’t matter; I’m still going to be busting my butt.”

Howard, with 11 interceptions in his past 17 games, will get paid by someone. It’s a matter of when and by whom.