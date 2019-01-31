Andrew Whitworth named 2019 Alan Page Community Award recipient

Getty Images

November was a tough month for Thousand Oaks, California and Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth did his part to try to help the community bear a pair of tragic developments.

A mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill on November left 12 people dead and Whitworth donated his next game check to the Ventura County Community Foundation’s Conejo Valley Victims Fund.

Shortly after the shooting, wildfires raging throughout the area forced many people, including Whitworth and his family, to evacuate their homes. Whitworth auctioned off one of his game jerseys to benefit American Red Cross Southern California Wildfire Relief.

As a result of those efforts, Whitworth was named one of the NFLPA’s weekly Community MVPs and he was named the winner of the annual Alan Page Community MVP Award on Thursday. Whitworth taped a video message of thanks as he was at practice at the time of the NFLPA’s press conference and his wife Melissa accepted the award on his behalf while offering thanks to first responders across the area.

The NFLPA will donate $100,000 to Whitworth’s foundation in honor of the award, which was renamed in Page’s honor ahead of the 2018 season.