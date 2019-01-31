Belichick on Richard Seymour: Uncommon to see a player do so much so well

Getty Images

Head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady are getting set to face the Rams in the Super Bowl for the second time in their long run with the Patriots and a couple of stars who joined them in the 2002 meeting between the teams will be up for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Belichick took some time to send a letter of support to the Hall of Fame selection committee, which includes two members of the PFT family, in support of defensive lineman Richard Seymour’s candidacy. He called Seymour and Vince Wilfork the two best defensive linemen he’s ever coached and noted the three-time Super Bowl champ’s “rare combination of size, speed, strength and athleticism.”

“His physical and mental versatility, as well as his ability to master multiple techniques, made him dominant as an inside or outside player. As an example of his skills as a complete football player, Richard was a force on field goal blocks for us and, early in his career played on the punt return unit. Richard was effective versus the run and pass from a variety of alignments. It is extremely uncommon to see a player of his size, at any position, be capable of doing so many things so well. In addition, Richard was a well-conditioned athlete with the Patriots and he had the stamina to compete for an entire 60 minute game.”

Seymour spent eight years with the Patriots and wrapped up his carer by playing four seasons for the Raiders. He had 496 tackles, 57.5 sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles over the course of all 12 seasons.

Brady wrote a letter in support of cornerback Ty Law, so both of the past Patriots got a push from the two guys that have been with the Patriots for every one of the team’s nine trips to the Super Bowl.