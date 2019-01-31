Bills dispute NFLPA claim that they didn’t carry over cap space

Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are playing the “fake news” card against the NFL Players Association.

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Bills G.M. Brandon Beane described as “100% inaccurate” the NFLPA’s claim that the Bills did not carry over the full amount of their remaining 2018 cap space, making them the only team not to do so.

Per Rodak, Beane said that the Bills carried over the full amount of their unused cap space.

There’s no good reason for any team to not carry over the full amount of their cap space; it can be carried over indefinitely and it gives teams maximum flexibility when it comes to managing player contracts.