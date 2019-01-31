Blake Countess upgraded to a limited practice

Getty Images

The Rams upgraded safety Blake Countess to a limited practice Thursday. He is making progress after being listed out for the team’s Wednesday walk-through.

Countess has battled a foot injury.

“I think he’s going to be good,” Rams coach McVay said. “I’ll be interested to see how his foot felt when I talk to him when we go inside. But for him to get out here and get some movement, again, that was kind of on par with the course as far as how we anticipated this thing going when he ended up hurting that foot a couple of weeks ago.”

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein (left foot) did not kick but earned a limited designation.

“I talked to him today,” McVay said. “He’s feeling good. That’s kind of been the plan all along, so we’re right on track where we want to be.”

Zuerlein kick again Friday.

“The plan all along has been for [Zuerlein to kick] tomorrow,” McVay said. “We’re right on track. He’ll kick tomorrow.

