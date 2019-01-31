Browns, Colts carrying over most cap space from 2018 to 2019

Getty Images

The Browns and Colts are heading into free agency among the teams with the most cap space available and carrying over unused space from the 2018 season is part of the reason they are in that position.

The NFLPA released the amount of unused cap space that each team is carrying over from last season to the 2019 campaign and the Browns are at the top of the list at $56.5 million. It’s the second straight year that the Browns have found themselves at the top of the list.

The Colts are next up with $49.1 million and the 49ers will be carrying over $35 million into the new league year. The Rams are at the other end of the spectrum with $466,000 and spending close to the cap has worked out pretty well for them this season.

NFL teams carried over $339.9 million from 2017 to 2018. This year’s total is down slightly to $339.4 million.