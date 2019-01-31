Bruce Allen: Jay Gruden will still call plays

Getty Images

The suspicion was reasonable in Washington, when the team promoted quarterbacks coach Kevin O’Connell to offensive coordinator, that more change was coming.

But team president Bruce Allen said during an interview with The Team 980 that head coach Jay Gruden would remain the team’s play-caller.

Via John Keim of ESPN.com, Allen said they made the move because Gruden wanted “to get some new thinking and fresh thinking into the offense.”

Allen also disputed reports that quarterback Alex Smith had been counted out for the entire season, after the compound fracture of his right leg. It’s hard to bank on a guy who is still in an external fixator, and Allen said that as Smith’s situation “develops we’ll have a better idea of when” he might come back.

The cumulative effect of those two pieces of news is that Washington’s offense is very much in flux