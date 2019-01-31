Bruce Allen says “nonsense” to report Alex Smith is expected to miss 2019

Getty Images

A report this week indicated that Washington is not planning to have quarterback Alex Smith back from his broken right leg in time to play during the 2019 season, but team president Bruce Allen pushed back at that notion on Friday.

Allen called the report “nonsense” during an appearance on The Team 980 and said the quarterback’s condition is improving.

“He really is a day-to-day guy,” Allen said, via the Washington Post.

Smith didn’t look day-to-day while attending a recent Wizards game with an external fixator attached to his leg, but it may be too early to start ruling out anything about where he’ll be seven-plus months from now. Even if he isn’t ruled out, it’s probably a good idea for the team to consider other options this offseason so they have a plan in place in the event Smith can’t go.