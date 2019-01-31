Chad O’Shea wants to build offense around what players do best

Getty Images

Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is expected to be named the head coach of the Dolphins after the Super Bowl and he’s expected to bring Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea with him to run the Miami offense.

Neither man is able to officially accept or talk about what they might have in mind for the Dolphins until the season is over, but they can talk more generally about their football philosophies. O’Shea did that with Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald this week and said he’s looking for players that “share some common traits” while tailoring the entire offense to the strengths of the players on hand.

“I truly still believe in the player,” O’Shea said. “I think that you can have a system in place, but if you don’t have the right players to fit within that system, the system isn’t going to work. I think it’s important to identify what your players that you have available to you do best and to try to build the system around what those players do.”

That sounds pretty familiar to anyone familiar with the way the Patriots have operated offensively over the years. A big part of making that work is the play of the quarterback and the decisions the Dolphins make on that front will have a lot to do with what O’Shea builds in 2019.