Chris Long would “hate” to see Nick Foles join Giants

Getty Images

Nick Foles likely leaves Philadelphia in the offseason. His destination already has drawn much speculation.

The Giants, who have not committed to Eli Manning for 2019, are one team that has been mentioned. That would rank as the least desirable option for Foles’ Eagles teammates.

“I would hate to see him with the Giants just because I hate playing my friends, and if I end up back in Philly I’d have to play him twice a year,” Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long told Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com. “But I think whoever gets him is going to be very lucky. He’s a leader. He’s a franchise-type quarterback. The tough thing is we have another franchise quarterback, a guy who is homegrown and is going to be a great player for a long time to come.”

Foles has a mutual option between he and the Eagles that would pay him $20 million in his final year.