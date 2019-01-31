Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer says NFL kowtowed to the President

Posted by Charean Williams on January 31, 2019, 11:49 AM EST
Getty Images

Roger Goodell’s comments on Colin Kaepernick Wednesday were lost in all the talk of the missed interference call in the NFC Championship Game. But the former NFL quarterback’s attorney was listening to every word.

He responded Thursday with an appearance on the Today show, blasting the commissioner and the NFL for colluding to appease President Trump.

“I think the commissioner was roasted appropriately on social media,” Mark Geragos, Kaepernick’s attorney, said. “. . . The whole thing is basically a ruse. The collusion actually was the NFL kowtowing to the President.”

Goodell, at his annual state of the league press conference, was asked about Kaepernick’s continued unemployment. He answered by saying that if a team decides that “Colin Kaepernick, or any other player, can help their team win, that’s what they’ll do.”

Geragos pointed to Washington’s signing of Mark Sanchez, after Alex Smith and Colt McCoy were injured, as an example of how the NFL has frozen out Kaepernick.

He also noted other quarterbacks “well past their prime” have signed.

“There isn’t anyone who has a couple of neurons firing that wouldn’t say this isn’t collusive activity,” Geragos said.

Geragos said Kaepernick continues to work out and remains in “spectacular” shape in hopes of one day playing in the NFL again.

“History is going to look kindly [on Kaepernick],” Geragos said.

29 responses to “Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer says NFL kowtowed to the President

  3. Didn’t he also claim that a mystery witness was about to give the case a dramatic turn and “dime out” the league, so we should all stay tuned? That was in May 2018.

  5. And how about two dozen other former NFL starting quarterbacks who are not signed? His attorney seems to only selectively pick those who got signed. Tony Romo couldn’t find a job in the NFL after being injured as a starter. Should Tony Romo sue also? Why not Terrell Owens then? Where will this nonsense end?

  12. Funny how no one has ever seen a video or still shots of him working out, and being in football shape. And never has a quote been from Mr. Colon, always from his liar lawyer. NFL teams decided on their own that he is more trouble than he is worth. The President has nothing to do with it.

  13. Why would any team want this malcontent in their locker room. He is all about himself and not about the team, and to be honest except for one or two years he wasn’t that good of a QB.

  16. Kaep had 1 and 1/2 years of average QB play and bragged that he didn’t need to study film to get better. Add to that his phony “injustice” nonsense, his insistence that violent criminals be put on pedestals and treated as heroes, refusing to acknowledge the value of education, work ethic, or family values… Why would ANY team want to deal with that and alienate 99% of their fanbase?

  18. I wonder why we heard nothing from Kaep when Reid was calling Jenkins a sell out…even though Jenkins is doing a lot of really good things with communities/police relations

  19. We have not heard from Kaepernick directly in a long time.
    He has not held a private or public tryout and invited teams.
    He has not inquired to go play in the CFL.
    He has not inquired about playing in the Spring League.
    He has not done any football activities in over 2 years.

    Why do we assume he even wants to play?

  20. Plays badly, Pulls a variety of crap-on-culture PR stunts that backfire, Opts out of a multi-million dollar contract & someone in his camp slanders an owner of a team that is about to sign him.

    Nobody is buying their everyone else is wrong argument.

  21. I am amazed at this grievance continuing on. Geragos thinks it’s unconscionable that Kaepernick has not been signed, which means it must be collusive activity. No one said a peep about Ray Rice or Dez Bryant going unsigned. Was it collusion that caused La’el Collins to go undrafted? It is simply earth shattering that 32 teams could individually decide not to sign Kaepernick! Kaepernick is bad for business and his playing ability does not supersede his perceived negatives. Kareem Hunt will get a new deal somewhere; clearly a disturbing video will be set aside because his upside is so high. Other than Jerry Jones, most NFL teams want maximum fans and marketability. If Kaepernick was considered a great player, even a conservative owner would consider bringing him in under the auspice of the game over politics. He’s just considered to be thermonuclear with not enough upside.

  22. I watched the 49er/Raven Superbowl replay the other day. I watched carefully and the reason the 49ers lost really was because of Kaepernick. He was all over the place during the game and it did look like he choked on that last 4th and goal. I guess he could be a back up, but never a starter.

  23. None of the mentioned quarterbacks come with the circus that C.K. brings. That’s why nobody wants him, not worth it.

  24. I seriously doubt the 32 owners all got together in a room and said “we’re going to blackball Kaepernick”. That would be collusion.

    32 individuals each telling their GM’s I want nothing to do with that guy is not only not collusion, it’s a perfectly rational decision. I’m a Lions fan. Kaepernick would be absolutely useless to us.

    People on the left have this pathological need to believe there is always some conspiracy against them, instead of facing the truth, which is that they are not as smart, competent, talented or capable as they want to think they are.

  26. The most remarkable thing about all of this is that Geragos actually continues to convince Kaepernick that the attorney’s PR strategy is helping anything at all.

    Reports about Kaepernick are fewer and father between, and they only seem to drift further away from any meaningful outcome, legal or otherwise.

    I have no problem with Kapernick playing again, anywhere. But this interminable mudslinging has seemed like the worst possible way to make that happen.

  27. STILL WAITING ON THAT “BIG” ANNOUNCEMENT….. I won’t hold my breath. Kap overestimated his value to teams and asked for too much money and wanted to be a starter THAT is why he is not playing in the NFL today and back then. Pretty simple when you think about it

  28. Hmmmm we’re all wondering when “the BIG annoucement” will be made by this glorified ambulance chaser.

