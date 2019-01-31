Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer says NFL kowtowed to the President

Getty Images

Roger Goodell’s comments on Colin Kaepernick Wednesday were lost in all the talk of the missed interference call in the NFC Championship Game. But the former NFL quarterback’s attorney was listening to every word.

He responded Thursday with an appearance on the Today show, blasting the commissioner and the NFL for colluding to appease President Trump.

“I think the commissioner was roasted appropriately on social media,” Mark Geragos, Kaepernick’s attorney, said. “. . . The whole thing is basically a ruse. The collusion actually was the NFL kowtowing to the President.”

Goodell, at his annual state of the league press conference, was asked about Kaepernick’s continued unemployment. He answered by saying that if a team decides that “Colin Kaepernick, or any other player, can help their team win, that’s what they’ll do.”

Geragos pointed to Washington’s signing of Mark Sanchez, after Alex Smith and Colt McCoy were injured, as an example of how the NFL has frozen out Kaepernick.

He also noted other quarterbacks “well past their prime” have signed.

“There isn’t anyone who has a couple of neurons firing that wouldn’t say this isn’t collusive activity,” Geragos said.

Geragos said Kaepernick continues to work out and remains in “spectacular” shape in hopes of one day playing in the NFL again.

“History is going to look kindly [on Kaepernick],” Geragos said.