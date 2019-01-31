Cowboys name Kellen Moore offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Cowboys made it official Thursday: They named Kellen Moore the offensive coordinator, while announcing the addition of Jon Kitna as quarterbacks coach.

There is no word on who will call the team’s plays.

While the news likely won’t go over well with Cowboys fans, quarterback Dak Prescott welcomed the news.

Prescott offered his plug for Moore to get the Cowboys’ quarterbacks job last year and then went to bat for Moore this year to become the offensive coordinator. Moore has only one year of coaching experience.

“He can be crazy creative,” Prescott said Thursday, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “From the time he was a player to his time now, he sits over there, we’re watching plays and he’ll draw a play up and say, ‘Hey, this is a compliment off that.’

“I mean that was the main reason I pushed for him to be the quarterback coach in the first place because I knew the intelligence he has in the game, how smart he is, how creative he can be. He’s a phenom when it comes to the game. He’s one of these young phenoms in seeing the game, knowing where the game was and the way it’s taking this transition into this new style of play, or whatever you want to call it.

“He sees it and he gets it.”