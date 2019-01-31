Cowboys name Kellen Moore offensive coordinator

Posted by Charean Williams on January 31, 2019, 2:14 PM EST
Getty Images

The Cowboys made it official Thursday: They named Kellen Moore the offensive coordinator, while announcing the addition of Jon Kitna as quarterbacks coach.

There is no word on who will call the team’s plays.

While the news likely won’t go over well with Cowboys fans, quarterback Dak Prescott welcomed the news.

Prescott offered his plug for Moore to get the Cowboys’ quarterbacks job last year and then went to bat for Moore this year to become the offensive coordinator. Moore has only one year of coaching experience.

“He can be crazy creative,” Prescott said Thursday, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “From the time he was a player to his time now, he sits over there, we’re watching plays and he’ll draw a play up and say, ‘Hey, this is a compliment off that.’

“I mean that was the main reason I pushed for him to be the quarterback coach in the first place because I knew the intelligence he has in the game, how smart he is, how creative he can be. He’s a phenom when it comes to the game. He’s one of these young phenoms in seeing the game, knowing where the game was and the way it’s taking this transition into this new style of play, or whatever you want to call it.

“He sees it and he gets it.”

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Cowboys name Kellen Moore offensive coordinator

  1. There is nothing for Cowboy fans to complain about here. It was one thing to not like him as a backup QB, with his physical limitations, and another to wonder how much he can help Dak Prescott given how different he was as a player. But OC is about understanding offenses, not just the individual techniques of the QB position. And there is a reason a physically limited passer like Moore was able to thrive in college and find a place in the NFL.

  2. I know people are gonna clown on him, but I don’t hate Kellen Moore as OC. The guy is incredibly smart, and he ran a very creative offense at Boise State. Just because he couldn’t play at the NFL level, doesn’t mean he can’t coach at the NFL level. Time will tell, but the thought of a creative play caller should get every Cowboys fan excited after what we’ve seen the last few years.

  4. Kellen Moore is one of my favorite college football players ever. I think he was stuck in bad situations as a player with the Lions and Cowboys, but hopefully he finds his calling as a coach in this league.

  5. Plenty of good coaches weren’t good players. Case in point Sean McVay. Some guys can understand the game inside and out without balling out. Moore was fun to watch in college with a very complex scheme. Why not give him a chance? Kitna was a good QB, maybe he can complement.

  6. Dumb comment Johnqhorn… What did you want the Lions to do – tell him to hang the cleats up and force him to coach? He was able to be a backup a little longer in Dallas before officially pulling the plug – then they transitioned him to coach.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!