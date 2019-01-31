David Bakhtiari wants more accountability with Packers

Getty Images

During a press conference introducing head coach Matt LaFleur, Packers CEO Mark Murphy said that he spoke to a collection of nine players about what they wanted in a new head coach and said the group “wanted someone who would hold the players accountable” while eliminating complacency that had set in over the years.

We don’t know if left tackle David Bakhtiari was part of that group, but he is signing off on the accountability end of things. During an appearance with Jason Wilde and Mark Tauscher on ESPN Wisconsin, Bakhtiari said there “needs to be that fear for guys across the board” that their jobs are on the line and that it hasn’t felt that way with the Packers recently.

“The one thing that always rubbed me the wrong way, and I guess it can kind of parallel with complacency, is accountability,” Bakhtiari said. “The one thing that would really grind my gears was guys being late for the plane and no one holding those guys accountable or even fining them for being late. [It should have been], ‘Hey, we’re leaving at 1:30. You’re not there, the door is closed.’ That’s how it needs to be.”

Bakhtiari has spoken to LaFleur and said he appreciated the new coach’s “freshness” during their conversation. How that freshness plays with the roster at large will be the major storyline of the Packers offseason.