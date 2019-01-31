Dont’a Hightower misses practice with illness

Getty Images

Patriots starting linebacker Dont'a Hightower was the only player not to practice Thursday.

Hightower did not attend the workout because of an illness.

“We’ll evaluate him tomorrow,” head coach Bill Belichick told the pool reporter.

Defensive tackle Malcom Brown, who was limited on Wednesday with a calf injury, did everything Thursday. Belichick expects him to practice again Friday and be available Sunday.

“If something happens tomorrow, that will be a different story, but I’d say he looks all right,” Belichick said.