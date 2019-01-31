Eric DeCosta disputes rumors of rift with John Harbaugh

Getty Images

New Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta is still getting used to being in charge, and had to deal with his first round of denying reports he deemed “subterfuge.”

Specifically, DeCosta said any suggestion he and coach John Harbaugh weren’t on the same page was propaganda from outside.

“I would see that, and I would read it, and all I would think to myself is, ‘We have enemies out there who are trying to create divisions and cracks and fissures and things like that,’ ” DeCosta said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “I get it. It’s what we do around draft time. I stand up here at draft time and tell you guys things, and sometimes I have an agenda. So I get it.”

DeCosta has worked alongside Harbaugh since 2008, and in that long of a relationship in football, disagreements between coaches and personnel men are common. But Harbaugh said last week upon signing a contract extension he expected a “very seamless” transition from Ozzie Newsome to DeCosta, and DeCosta replied by saying Harbaugh “is the only coach I want to work with.”

“It did upset me a little bit, I think, because it just wasn’t true, and it was a personal thing,” DeCosta said. “It wasn’t work-related; it wasn’t a game or something that would affect the outcome of a game or strategy. It was personal, and it was simply not true.”

If there’s an issue there’s plenty of time to figure it out, as the franchise has tied itself to the two for the foreseeable future.