Federal judge rejects Saints fan lawsuit

Getty Images

The legal Hail Mary thrown by a group of Saints ticket-holders has been swatted down by a federal judge.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by two Saints season ticket holders who filed the action against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.

If upheld, the suit sought to make the league make up the rest of the game from the point of the obvious missed pass interference/helmet-to-helmet on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Considering the traffic in Atlanta, it’s unlikely the Rams would be able to get to New Orleans to do so before Sunday anyway.

It’s one of the many fruitless acts and proclamations made by Saints partisans, so seeing it swatted away by a real judge when it was more suited for Judge Judy should send a message to the rest of them.

The Rams play the Patriots in the Super Bowl Sunday.