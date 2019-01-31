Jamal Adams calls Josh Allen a “phenomenal quarterback”

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams thinks Bills quarterback Josh Allen is good.

Now.

After criticizing him last year during the draft, Adams has circled back on Allen, and heaped praise on his division rival.

“He’s a phenomenal quarterback, don’t get me wrong,” Adams said, via Ryan Talbot of NYUpstate.com. “Runs a lot. He can definitely, you know, keep a defense on his toes should I say. You gotta have a spy on him because the guy can run. He has a bright future and I’m looking forward to the matchup for the long distance.”

Last year during the draft, Adams retweeted out a video of Allen throwing an interception for Wyoming, with the caption: “Can’t wait to catch passes from one of my fav QB’s!”

Adams said later that part of the reason he poked at Allen the night of the draft was in hopes of baiting the Bills rookie into throwing his way.

Allen did throw two picks against the Jets in the one meeting he was healthy enough for last year, but neither of them went to Adams (Trumaine Johnson did the honors). But it was apparently enough for Adams to change his mind about a guy he’ll see for years to come.