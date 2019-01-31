Jeffery Simmons, Preston Williams barred from Scouting Combine

Getty Images

Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons will not be taking part in this year’s Scouting Combine.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Simmons and Colorado State wide receiver Preston Williams have both been informed that they will not be invited to Indianapolis to do on-field drills and meet with teams next month. The NFL adopted a rule in 2016 barring players convicted of certain crimes from taking part in the event.

Simmons pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and was found guilty of malicious mischief in 2016. He was captured on video hitting a woman during the incident that led to his arrest.

Simmons’ name frequently pops up in predictions for the first round of the draft and he’ll use other avenues to try to cement that standing with teams in the coming months.

Williams, who transferred from Tennessee to Colorado State, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge after a 2017 incident involving a woman.