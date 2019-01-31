Jerry Jones has no problem with comments made by Lawrence, Beasley

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made an unexpected phone call to 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday night while sitting in traffic, listening to the station. Most of the questions were about Jason Garrett and the team’s coaching staff.

But Jones also was asked about defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence posting on Twitter, “Your move” last week. Lawrence played this season on the franchise tag, and the Cowboys are hoping to sign him to a long-term deal this offseason.

“I make everything plus for DeMarcus and should,” Jones told the radio station. “No one has given any more, prepared any better, and performed any better than DeMarcus has. So, I’m all for that.”

Then, Jones, on his own, brought up Cole Beasley‘s remarks. Beasley tweeted that the “front office pushes who they want to get the ball to,” and after it raised eyebrows in Dallas, Beasley tried to clarify that “EVERY team’s gameplan in pro sports is dictated by the front office.”

Jones was not offended, though he didn’t directly address Beasley’s contention.

“While I’m at it these comments that these players make, the one that Cole Beasley made,” Jones said. “I love it, and that’s Cole. I asked Cole when Cole first got here as a free agent, I told him he played pretty good. We had them out at the stadium on the last practice of the spring and he looked pretty good. No pads, just out there doing what you do in OTAs, and we had a little dinner for them after it was over. And I saw him, introduced myself, really personal, and said, ‘Man, you looked pretty good out there. I’m proud for you.’ And he said, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet.’ Well, that’s Cole Beasley. That’s Cole Beasley.

“. . .I love Cole, love what he’s about and do appreciate him as far as not just all of that, but appreciate him as a weapon to help us win football games.”

Beasley is scheduled to become a free agent in March, and the Cowboys could let him walk, leaving Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Allen Hurns as their top receivers.