Kyler Murray remains non-committal about decision on future

Kyler Murray still isn’t saying what he’s doing.

Football? Or baseball?

Murray, who is making the rounds on radio row today, remains non-committal about his decision.

“Right now, I’m just working out, happy at the Super Bowl,” Murray said on NFL Network, via Ian Rapoport.

The Heisman Trophy winner said he will make a decision soon.

Murray has no choice but to make a decision soon. The A’s have their first workout for position players Feb. 16, and the NFL Scouting Combine begins Feb. 26.

Murray declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month. The A’s used the ninth overall pick on the center fielder last June and paid him a $4.66 million signing bonus.