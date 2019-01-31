Malcolm Mitchell working back after 10 surgeries on injured knee

Getty Images

Malcolm Mitchell last appeared in a meaningful NFL game in Super Bowl LI two years ago. Since then, Mitchell has appeared in just one preseason game in the two years since as knee injuries derailed a promising start to his career with the New England Patriots.

Mitchell has undergone ten surgeries to address the various issues with his bothersome knee, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. Despite the numerous setbacks Mitchell is still working to get back on an NFL field.

“I’m still motivated. I’m still encouraged. I’m recovering — the last surgery totaled out to be No. 10, and it takes a little while to come back from it,” Mitchell said. “But I am working my way back. And I’ll be back.”

Mitchell was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2016. He caught 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season and was a key contributor in the Super Bowl with six catches for yards against the Atlanta Falcons. He barely saw the field since with just one preseason game played and numerous offseason and training camp practices missed to injury. He spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve before being released by the Patriots last August.