Matt Ryan: With today’s rules, quarterbacks can play longer than ever

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan plans to play a long time, with an assist from the referees.

The 33-year-old Ryan joked on his visit to the PFT Live set on Radio Row that he thinks he can play until he’s 50 or 55. But while that’s not realistic, Ryan did say that with today’s rules protecting quarterbacks, he doesn’t see any reason he can’t play for many years to come.

“The rules are set up more favorable than they’ve ever been for the quarterback position to play longer,” Ryan said.

Ryan acknowledged that the 2016 season was an outlier for the Falcons’ offense, and his numbers haven’t been as good in the two seasons since then. But he said he’s technically playing the position better than he ever has. And he thinks he can keep playing very well for a very long time.