NFLPA feels more discussions with NFL about sports gambling are needed

AP

In October, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said that he has “concerns about [the NFL’s] ability to ensure the integrity” of the game in light of the growth of legalized sports gambling and that he hoped to work with the league in order to alleviate those concerns in the future.

The union held its annual Super Bowl week press conference in Atlanta on Thursday and Smith said those concerns still exist.

“We’ve had more conversations with respect to legalized gambling,” Smith said. “Do I think there are a lot more conversations that need to be had to make sure we preserve the integrity of the game? Yes.”

NFLPA president Eric Winston said he felt the biggest issue was not money. Winston said the biggest issue for him is “protecting players” in terms of things like their privacy and things that have always been part of the game that could now draw a different kind of scrutiny.

“I don’t want a guy to miss a field goal, drop a pass at the end or a guy gets by him at the end of the game and now all of a sudden he’s the subject of an investigation,” Winston said.

Smith said he believes it is the “obligation” of the players to be “good stewards” of the game and leave it in better shape as time goes on. With gambling becoming legal in more and more places, figuring out how to do that figures to remain a talking point for some time.