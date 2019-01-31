Patriots blockers describe Aaron Donald as “unblockable”

Getty Images

With an offensive line of castoffs and late draft picks, the Patriots have been able to protect Tom Brady very well this season.

But they also know they have a unique challenge in front of them this weekend.

Via Stephen Holder of The Athletic, the Patriots understand that trying to keep hands on Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is a different task.

“He’s unblockable,” Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen said. “Just unblockable.”

The starting point is double-teaming him on every play. According to the NFL’s “next gen” stats at one point this season, Donald was getting doubled on 70 percent of his snaps, and J.J. Watt was second at 46 percent. None of that stopped Donald from logging 20.5 sacks, the most ever for an interior lineman.

That means the Patriots have to be technically clean, knowing that still might not be enough.

“If you get your set wrong, that’s a problem,” Patriots center David Andrews said. “That’s a really big thing. Getting off on a good set. If not, he’s going to take advantage of it. He knows exactly what he’s looking for. . . . You make a mistake against a guy like that, there’s no recovery. You’ve got to be on your game at all times. You’ve got to be close to perfect. . . .

“He’s got such a great motor. He’s a guy that’s never blocked. That’s a term we like to use. You think you’ve got him blocked but he’s really not. You’ve got to stay on him.”

And you also have to know that it still might not be enough.