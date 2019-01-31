Phillip Lindsay set to prove himself again next year

Getty Images

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay‘s story of going from undrafted free agent to 1,000-yard rusher as a rookie is well known at this point and the next chapter will have to wait until Lindsay is healthy after season-ending wrist surgery.

Once he’s healthy, Lindsay will come into Broncos practices on much stronger footing than he was on when his rookie season got underway. He said that won’t make him complacent about where he stands in Denver because he knows that there might be another player trying to follow Lindsay’s path to the backfield.

“I’m proving myself again, every year is a new year, if you don’t produce you don’t play, you’re not the starter. … Who’s to say they don’t go get another [running back]?” Lindsay said, via ESPN.com.

Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker are both set to be back to join Lindsay in the backfield with new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello in charge of figuring out how to put them to the best use.