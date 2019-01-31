Report: Jerry Jones not expected to extend Jason Garrett

Getty Images

Jerry Jones isn’t ready to fire Jason Garrett.

But he isn’t going to extend him either.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys owner isn’t expected to extend the contract of his head coach, setting Garrett up for a lame duck season.

Jones has generally defended his head coach, and said yesterday he wasn’t “on shaky ground.”

Garrett just shuffled his coaching staff, firing offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and replacing him with 30-year-old Kellen Moore. During his interview on 105.3 The Fan yesterday, Jones said Garrett was a “great safety net for everything that we’re going to do with a young staff like we’ve got. I think we’re in an ideal position.”

Garrett is 77-59 in the regular season, but hasn’t advanced beyond the divisional round. Garrett coached into the final year of his contract once before, following three straight 8-8 seasons with a 12-4 and a division title. That earned him a five-year, $30 million extension, which Jones appears content to let him coach out.