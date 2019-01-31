Report: Jerry Jones not expected to extend Jason Garrett

January 31, 2019
Jerry Jones isn’t ready to fire Jason Garrett.

But he isn’t going to extend him either.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys owner isn’t expected to extend the contract of his head coach, setting Garrett up for a lame duck season.

Jones has generally defended his head coach, and said yesterday he wasn’t “on shaky ground.”

Garrett just shuffled his coaching staff, firing offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and replacing him with 30-year-old Kellen Moore. During his interview on 105.3 The Fan yesterday, Jones said Garrett was a “great safety net for everything that we’re going to do with a young staff like we’ve got. I think we’re in an ideal position.”

Garrett is 77-59 in the regular season, but hasn’t advanced beyond the divisional round. Garrett coached into the final year of his contract once before, following three straight 8-8 seasons with a 12-4 and a division title. That earned him a five-year, $30 million extension, which Jones appears content to let him coach out.

  3. Dont know why they call it a lame duck season. He is under contract and getting paid. Good news is we all know the reason why. Chris Richards and Sean Peyton are waiting in the runway for 2020. This is one of IF not the youngest team in the NFL, the future is bright! Jason needs to at the Very Least get to the Super bowl to save his job. Having Freddy back and Cooper and Gallup going into year two should help Moore and the team.
    This is good news, Jason built this young team from scratch, let him have One more shot at it. With all that happened last year
    ( no dez, no witten, no freddy ) no wr core until week 8, the team never quit and won the Beast AGAIN and a playoff game.

  4. I just don’t get it sometimes. If I am Jason Garrett, I’m saying “forget this… fire me so I can be done with this circus.” You can only work for someone like Jerry for but so long.

