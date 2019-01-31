Report: Jets won’t “break the bank” for Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

The Jets have a lot of cap space at their disposal this offense and a need to improve their offense, which is a combination that makes it easy to link them to a possible pursuit of running back Le'Veon Bell in free agency.

Safety Jamal Adams‘ lunch with Bell’s agent this week added some fuel to that idea. According to a report from Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, however, there will be a limit to how far they’re going to go in order to bring him to the team.

Mehta reports that the Jets will not “break the bank” for Bell this offseason. A “level of concern” about Bell’s motivation after signing a contract is cited as the reason for the team’s view.

Breaking the bank can be defined differently by everyone and it’s unclear what that would mean in terms of Bell at this point in the calendar. The fact that the Jets have been open about their plans to make the most of their cap space and Bell’s place at the top of the list of free agents means there’s likely to be more developments to come on this front.