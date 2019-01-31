Report: Packers hire Shawn Mennenga as ST coach

Getty Images

The Packers have reportedly settled on a new special teams coach.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that the team has hired Shawn Mennenga. He replaces Ron Zook, who was not retained after the Packers parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy during the 2018 season.

Mennenga comes to the team from Vanderbilt University and was one of a handful of candidates that Green Bay interviewed recently. Prior to taking the job running special teams for the Commodores, Mennenga was an assistant special teams coach with the Browns from 2011-2017.

Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was the Browns head coach for two of those seasons and he also spent time on the staff with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur worked with Shanahan in Atlanta before joining the Rams staaff in 2017.