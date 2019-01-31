Report: Raiders dismiss pro personnel director Dane Vandernat

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2019, 12:47 PM EST
The Raiders are continuing to make changes to a personnel department now overseen by recently hired General Manager Mike Mayock.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the team has dismissed pro personnel director Dane Vandernat. They have also parted ways with director of player personnel Joey Clinkscales since the end of the regular season.

Mayock said at the Senior Bowl that more changes to the scouting group are under advisement.

“I think they all know that they’re being evaluated,” Mayock said. “Look, the Oakland Raiders have been to one playoff in 16 years. My original message to the scouts when I came in was, ‘Let’s be really honest where we’re starting. Let’s not sugar coat it. Let’s be honest where we’re starting because the only way we’re going to get better is if we define that and then define the process by how we’re going to get better.’

Vandernat joined the Raiders in 2008 as a training camp intern and moved his way up the ladder over the last decade.

    That’s the same line that Gruden and Son-of-Al used last year after Del Rio was fired. And I buy that as much as any other used car salesman’s pitch.

    The truth is that if Son-of-Al had actually kept his promise about non-interference in the football operation after Al Davis passed away the Raiders could’ve been pretty good over the last few years.

    It seemed to be working for a while because Del Rio inherited a 3-13 and produced 7-9 and 12-4 records. But Son-of-Al just had to ruin it by forcing Lynch the cancer onto the team (which along with the replacement of Musgrave by Downing messed up the 2017 season). And then Son-of-Al completely destroyed the team by firing Del Rio and bringing in Gruden who was a downgrade as game-day HC and went about systematically wrecking the roster.

