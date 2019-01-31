Report: Raiders dismiss pro personnel director Dane Vandernat

Getty Images

The Raiders are continuing to make changes to a personnel department now overseen by recently hired General Manager Mike Mayock.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the team has dismissed pro personnel director Dane Vandernat. They have also parted ways with director of player personnel Joey Clinkscales since the end of the regular season.

Mayock said at the Senior Bowl that more changes to the scouting group are under advisement.

“I think they all know that they’re being evaluated,” Mayock said. “Look, the Oakland Raiders have been to one playoff in 16 years. My original message to the scouts when I came in was, ‘Let’s be really honest where we’re starting. Let’s not sugar coat it. Let’s be honest where we’re starting because the only way we’re going to get better is if we define that and then define the process by how we’re going to get better.’

Vandernat joined the Raiders in 2008 as a training camp intern and moved his way up the ladder over the last decade.