Report: Tony Romo correct on 68 percent of play predictions

Tony Romo has gotten publicity on his in-game play predictions. If it seems like the CBS analyst is right most of the time, well, that’s because he is.

The Wall Street Journal reviewed all 2,599 plays Romo called this season. He made 72 play predictions and was correct 68 percent of the time, according to research by WSJ’s Ben Cohen and Andrew Beaton, via USA Today.

Romo’s career completion percentage for the Cowboys was 65.3 percent.

“In some ways, it’s like math,” Romo said.

Romo made 16 predictions in five Patriots games and was right 69 percent of the time.

“People think Tony’s a fortune teller, but this isn’t guesswork and this isn’t psychic ability,” CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz said. “He’s not getting some sort of message from the gods. He’s seeing what [Tom] Brady saw.”