Rich McKay says expanding instant replay would be “very complicated”

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 31, 2019, 8:56 AM EST
NFL Competition Committee Chairman Rich McKay is sounding a cautious note about calls to expand instant replay.

McKay told Christ Mortensen of ESPN that he thinks allowing coaches to challenge penalties would be a more difficult rule change than most people realize.

“Anything is possible,” McKay said. “We’ve always considered expanding reviewable plays under the replay system . . . but it’s a very complicated discussion.”

Among the complications that McKay mentioned are that the league doesn’t like the idea of reviewing judgment calls, and that challenges aren’t permitted in the last two minutes of a half or in overtime, which means the replay assistant would have to look for every possible penalty and stop the game to have them reviewed.

But the NFL routinely uses video to overrule the judgment of on-field officials on penalties: Every week, the folks in the league office watch videos to determine whether or not to fine players for illegal hits, and those decisions often contradict the decisions of the officials on the field. If replay can be used to determine fines days later, why can’t replay be used to assess penalties in the moment?

As for challenges, a simple fix could be to allow coaches to start challenging penalties in the last two minutes and overtime. Coaches would still have to have a timeout to make a challenge, and coaches wouldn’t want to throw a timeout away in the final minutes of a close game, so there’s no concern that coaches would challenge an uncalled penalty unless they were confident they would win.

But McKay is a powerful voice in the room when the NFL considers rule changes, and right now, McKay’s voice is sounding skepticism about expanding replay.

9 responses to “Rich McKay says expanding instant replay would be “very complicated”

  1. Or you could just put a video ref on every game to catch the obvious stuff that every person watching at home can clearly see. Sometimes simple works…

  2. Hope it’s not due to the New Orleans play; because there wasn’t anything wrong with the officiating system. The official saw the penalty(s). It was very blatant and dangerous to the defenseless WR….the official simply didn’t call what he saw.

    You don’t need replay to resolve that. You just need elite, professional, unbiased, full time officials.

  3. “Among the complications that McKay mentioned are that the league doesn’t like the idea of reviewing judgment calls”

    Why? Anyone can make a mistake Rich. Sounds like he has a VERY closed mind.

  4. “But the NFL routinely uses video to overrule the judgment of on-field officials on penalties”

    You are conflating making a judgment with a judgment call. Right now the league reviews hard evidence calls, such that lack of evidence or clear evidence is the determining factor. If a knee is down, whether a player maintains control by definition, how many feet are down are not judgment calls. Please do not expand replay. Instead make refs full-time employees, disband the refs union and train the refs better, hire the best and fire those that consistently botch calls.

  5. how about you let coaches issue challenges within the last 2 minutes of the half, instead of relying on the shady NFL offices, so the league has less control over the replay system. if the coach doesnt have any challenges left, then oh well.

  6. If the NFL won’t institute video replay and the refs can’t come to a consensus that a penalty occurred, the NFL has NO BUSINESS fining a player for a penalty. The fact that they fined Robey-Coleman within a matter of days but made no official statement about the hit shoes me that the NFL cares more about adding nickel and dime revenue than improving the actual product on the field.

  7. Expanding replay is not the problem.

    Getting the call right is the problem.

    Have in 4 refs from the area one the crew is the problem.

    Huge nocalls the the world can see in real time is the problem.

    I guess the answer to the problem is do your job and don’t ever make it look as fixed as a boxing match again.

  8. Oh, and while we’re talking about judgement calls: here’s what kills me – the player with the ball goes out of bounds or is tackled by the sideline. The official over there puts his foot down then the ball gets run out to the hash marks. That is all entirely a “judgement call”. We will then go through the absurd charade of pretending to measure this highly inaccurate and subjective marking with the chains, as though the ball placement was made with laser precision.

    “Oh, it’s an inch short!” Really? That whole process is all just spitballing to within, what, a foot or so, maybe? They’re supposed to mark the position of the ball when a player is down but this becomes highly subjective whenever a player’s knee (or whatever body part gets him down) hits and he falls forward (or backward, for that matter).

    My point is – if we want to use technology to improve the game, how about using it to accurately record ball placement at the end of a play?

