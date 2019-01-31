Rob Ryan “excited” to be joining Jay Gruden, Greg Manusky with Washington

Getty Images

After two years out of the NFL, Rob Ryan is thrilled to be back coaching as part of Jay Gruden’s staff with the Washington Redskins.

In an interview with NBC Sports Washington, Ryan said he had twice interviewed for jobs with Washington and is extremely glad he can join Gruden and defensive coordinator Greg Manusky in D.C.

“Oh man, I’m excited,” Ryan said. “This is going to be so much fun. So much respect for Jay Gruden for years and to actually now… I’ve interviewed twice I wanted to be there so bad. The first time didn’t work out but this time I’m so happy to be joining him. Him and Greg (Manusky), these guys they make you feel like you just want to go in there and do something and be a little part of their success.

“There’s so much enthusiasm in that building. Man, you can feel it and it’s just going to be special.”

Ryan last coached with the Buffalo Bills in 2016 as the assistant head coach/defense under brother Rex Ryan. He said he reached out to the team when he heard that previous inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti would not be back.

“I’ve just been a long admirer of them and I kept my eye on them and when I knew Olivadotti was leaving, then I jumped in and said ‘hey, come on man, give me a chance here. I’d love to interview for it.’ And I did that and it went well and man, I could feel it then,” Ryan said.

“This is going to be fun. This is going to be an exciting team. This is going to be a great team, so well-coached. You got (Jim) Tomsula coaching D-line. You’ve got a Pro Bowl staff over there. (Ray) Horton is a heck of a secondary coach and Manusky is a tough as they get.”