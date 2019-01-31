Rodney McLeod agrees to restructured contract with Eagles

Getty Images

Safety Rodney McLeod has agreed to a restructured contract with the Philadelphia Eagles that will presumably keep him with the team for at least the 2019 season.

The team announced the deal on their website.

“It’s a very exciting time,” McLeod said. “Honestly, Philly is where I want to be. I’m glad we were able to get things done and handled early on. I really get to focus more on rehab and getting back out there with the boys and getting back to making plays for the team this year.”

McLeod had two years remaining on the five-year contract he signed in March, 2016. Prior to the new deal, the Eagles could have saved around $5 million against the salary cap by releasing McLeod this offseason, via OverTheCap.com. The team is also approximately $18 million over the 2019 salary cap and has until the beginning of the league year in March to get back under. Contract restructures like McLeod’s are one way the Eagles can accomplish that.

McLeod sustained a torn MCL just three games into the 2018 season and missed the rest of the year on injured reserve. He started 14 games in 2017, recording 54 tackles with three interceptions and a forced fumble.