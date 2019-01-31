Roger Goodell says he talked to Saints players, but players say he didn’t

Getty Images

Zach Strief played for the Saints from 2006 to 2017 and then became the Saints’ radio announcer in 2018. He knows the players on the Saints well. And Strief says he knows something NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Wednesday wasn’t true.

Goodell said that he talked to the players on the Saints about the missed call that went against them in the NFC Championship Game, but Strief says that isn’t so.

“We understand the frustration of the fans,” Goodell said. “I’ve talked to Coach Payton, the team, the players. We understand the frustration that they feel right now and we certainly want to address that.”

On WWL Radio, Strief said he has reached out to Saints players and they’ve told him Goodell hasn’t spoken to them since the NFC Championship Game. Strief said the two players Goodell would have been most likely to reach out to, Drew Brees and Ben Watson, both confirmed to him that Goodell didn’t talk to them. Strief said he does not believe any other player talked to Goodell either.

“The man literally stands up on a podium and just lies. It’s mind blowing. He is the commissioner of the biggest sports league in the country, and it is totally cool with all the people who employ him, the 32 owners, that he just lies to everybody,” Strief said.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas also said on Twitter that Goodell didn’t talk to the Saints. Goodell’s statement that he talked to Saints players came as news to Saints players.