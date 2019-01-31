Russell Wilson: This season felt like a fresh new start

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is feeling great about where his franchise is headed.

The Seahawks made it to the playoffs in what some thought would be a rebuilding year, and Wilson said on his visit to the PFT Live set on Radio Row in Atlanta that he feels the veteran players who remain have the team moving in the right direction.

“We came in this offseason, in OTAs and it was all a fresh new start,” Wilson said. “The leaders like myself, Bobby Wagner, Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Duane Brown, Justin Britt, we came in and we revamped the meeting room, revamped the feel of how we practice, the locker room. This is a new year, a new time.”

Wilson believes the Seahawks should be good enough to contend for the Super Bowl next year — and might have been able to contend this year, if a few breaks had gone their way.

“We’re a little disappointed we’re not here right now,” Wilson said. “I go back to the Rams game, at home, they were undefeated at the time, we had the ball at the 31-yard line to win the game.”

Next year, Wilson hopes, the Seahawks will be able to beat the Rams, and get to where the Rams are now.