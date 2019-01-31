Saquon Barkley apologizes to the fantasy players he let down in Week 15

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a good guy to have in fantasy football last season. Until the fantasy playoffs.

In Week 15 — the fantasy playoffs — Barkley gained just 31 yards and didn’t score a touchdown. Today on his visit to the PFT Live set on Radio Row in Atlanta, Barkley apologized to fantasy players.

“I let you guys down,” Barkley said. “I sincerely apologize I let you guys down there. It won’t happen again next year. But I’m probably one of the reasons you got there.”

Barkley was having some fun with fantasy players. More fun than he or they had in Week 15.