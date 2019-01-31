Sean Payton: Fair to question why offense slowed down over final six weeks

Getty Images

The main topic of Saints coach Sean Payton’s press conference on Wednesday was the uncalled penalty on Nickell Robey-Coleman in the NFC Championship Game, but other issues also came up for discussion.

Payton again explained his rationale for the play calls leading up to the fateful pass to Tommylee Lewis and said his biggest critique of the team’s performance was failing to make the most of “opportunities to score more points” when they were in scoring position early in the game.

Those shortcomings were part of a six-game stretch at the end of the season — not including Week 17’s backup-heavy outing — that saw them average 20.7 points per game. That was down from 37.2 points per game in their first 11 contests and Payton credited the defenses they faced while also saying it was something for the team to explore this offseason.

“We played some pretty good defenses and yet I think it’s a fair question,” Payton said. “We had a stretch, maybe it was all unrealistic to [keep up with] what we were scoring and how we were scoring and that feeling coming off of games like Cincinnati and the Rams early in the year. Philosophically, the Rams have changed a lot of what they were doing defensively, to a much more zone approach. But the Eagles, they were a tough defense, they were [a] tough out and that’s the nature of the game. You get to the playoffs and you’re not scoring 40 points that often. We are constantly critiquing ourselves and trying to be better at it.”

Among the things the Saints have to decide this offseason is how strong a push they will make to keep running back Mark Ingram as part of what they hope will be another productive offense next season.