Thomas Dimitroff doesn’t think Falcons need a “whole bunch of bold moves”

Getty Images

The Falcons have some work to do in order to put together a team that will finish with a better record than this season’s 7-9 squad, but that process won’t involve big splashes in free agency.

That’s the message that General Manager Thomas Dimitroff sent from Atlanta on Thursday. The team needs to upgrade their offensive line, among other spots, but Dimitroff said the team will be looking at other ways to do that.

“I don’t think necessarily we need to make a whole bunch of bold moves,” Dimitroff said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think we have some really good football players on this team. We have a very good coaching staff and a head coach who knows how to get the most out of everyone. We have some regrouping to do on a number of different areas, of course. I don’t necessarily think that means dropping a ton of money in free agency. I think there is a draft out there that can be very beneficial to us potentially on both sides of the ball. Front-wise you can acquire in the draft as well. We will be very manageable and mindful about how we are going to be approaching free agency. We are not just going to throw money at it for the sake of it.”

The Falcons are projected to have in the neighborhood of $18 million in cap space for 2019, although that number could change if they reach agreement on new deals for defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and wide receiver Julio Jones. Dimitroff reiterated that those are priorities for the team as they head deeper into their offseason.