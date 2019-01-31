Tom Brady lobbies for Ty Law in the Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took a little time out of his schedule to stump for a former teammate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brady wrote a letter to every member of the Hall of Fame selection committee, sharing his thoughts about Law, who played with the Patriots for 10 seasons, including Brady’s first five years on the team.

“Ty Law was a pain in the ass . . . which I know he would acknowledge as the term of endearment it is intended to be,” Brady wrote.

Brady says that part of his own success comes from practicing with Law early in his career.

“I can remember how upset I would get when I would make a mistake in practice and Ty would capitalize on it. Looking back, I realize how lucky I was then to be challenged every day by one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever play the game,” Brady wrote.

Brady also noted that Law had a tremendous impact both on the game and the league in a playoff win over the Colts.

“One of his most memorable performances came in the 2003 AFC Championship Game, when he continually knocked Marvin Harrison and other Colts receivers off their routes, intercepting future hall of fame quarterback Peyton Manning three times,” Brady wrote. “Following that season, the competition committee redefined illegal contact and cracked down on pass interference penalties, changing the way the game has been played for well over a decade. In that way, Ty Law changed the game of football.”

Law has been voted down for the Hall of Fame three times. Brady is hoping that this year he can help Law get in.