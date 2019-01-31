Tom Brady lobbies for Ty Law in the Hall of Fame

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 31, 2019, 12:07 PM EST
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took a little time out of his schedule to stump for a former teammate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brady wrote a letter to every member of the Hall of Fame selection committee, sharing his thoughts about Law, who played with the Patriots for 10 seasons, including Brady’s first five years on the team.

“Ty Law was a pain in the ass . . . which I know he would acknowledge as the term of endearment it is intended to be,” Brady wrote.

Brady says that part of his own success comes from practicing with Law early in his career.

“I can remember how upset I would get when I would make a mistake in practice and Ty would capitalize on it. Looking back, I realize how lucky I was then to be challenged every day by one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever play the game,” Brady wrote.

Brady also noted that Law had a tremendous impact both on the game and the league in a playoff win over the Colts.

“One of his most memorable performances came in the 2003 AFC Championship Game, when he continually knocked Marvin Harrison and other Colts receivers off their routes, intercepting future hall of fame quarterback Peyton Manning three times,” Brady wrote. “Following that season, the competition committee redefined illegal contact and cracked down on pass interference penalties, changing the way the game has been played for well over a decade. In that way, Ty Law changed the game of football.”

Law has been voted down for the Hall of Fame three times. Brady is hoping that this year he can help Law get in.

21 responses to “Tom Brady lobbies for Ty Law in the Hall of Fame

  2. The Patriots were so good at that point in time that there was no bandwidth for Ty Law to get the recognition he deserved. Tom is right he changed the way the game was played he was so good at it. None of Belichick’s players have the gaudy stats they were just great football players

  3. Law is getting in. He’s already been far along in the process. I’ve read the arguments against it and none of them are all that compelling except maybe longetivity at the top of his game. But you could say that about a lot of HOF corners.

  5. Law definitely should be in there. He was truly great at his position. Was also Payton Manning’s kryptonite.

  6. Brady owes 3 SBs to Ty Law and the defense. It’s only fair he pushes for Ty to get into the Hall.

  7. The Patriots won their first three Superbowls on methodical offense and a top 5 defense. Ty law was a leader of that defense and a main reason that whining old Polian got the defensive rules changed so that offense and his boy Manning could succeed. Elect Ty Law!

  11. If you want to understand the NFL’s relationship with the Patriots, read Ender’s Game. In it, an exceptionally bright military student forces a military academy to continually bend and then change its own rules to harm his team and benefit their opponents. When one of his teammates complains about how unfair it is that their team is eventually forced to play two other teams simultaneously, the commanding officer simply says that there can be no fairness when one team has Ender and the other doesn’t. So it is with Brady.

  14. It would be interesting if the Hall of Fame was voted on by players and coaches. We may then see more players who made an impact on the game without piling up the stats which seem to be valued above all else.

    You might see more players elected who are leaders who had a responsibility which went beyond compiling stats and whose contribution led to championships.

    It raises the question of what the Hall values. Should the hall solely elect players, especially those on defense, who got a bunch of sacks or interceptions OR should it value the player who held his assignment, made the tackle, held the edge, did his job and contributed to a third down stop, a win, a championship?

    I get some say the Hall of Fame is for the best of the best but maybe the definition of what makes a player the best needs to be re-evaluated and redefined.

    ——————-

    In the end, not to knock him as a player, whose career would you rather have had Brian Urlacher or Tedy Bruschi?

    ——————-

  15. As a Pats fan since the Raymond Berry era, I disagree. Just my opinion, feel free to downvote:

    Ty Law had some big playoff moments, but he gets a disproportionate amount of credit. Mike Vrabel deserves more credit for the pick 6, and Belichick’s game plan threw off Peyton Manning in the 2003 AFCCG. It’s also worth mentioning that Law was injured in October during the 2004 season and never played again that year. They won the Super Bowl anyway with Troy Brown playing as a DB.

  17. tylawspick6 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 12:33 pm
    The anti-Pats bias is nauseating.

    Law>>>Bailey

    People threw at Bailey. No one really threw at Law.

    ———-

    Lol, no. Law should be a HOFer, but Bailey was the better player.

  18. The fact that so many of Brady’s teammates are in consideration for Canton shows how great his supporting cast has been. Eventually Belichick, Scarnecchia, and Mr. Kraft will end up in Canton. Truly a dynasty.

  19. mlhigh says:
    January 31, 2019 at 12:22 pm
    Champ Bailey.

    —–
    Law would have never gotten run down by a TE with a 25 yard head start nor whiff on a 70 yard TD at home in the playoffs. 🙂

  20. tylawspick6 says:
    January 31, 2019 at 12:33 pm
    The anti-Pats bias is nauseating.

    Law>>>Bailey

    People threw at Bailey. No one really threw at Law.

    —-
    Jacoby Jones wouldn’t have embarrassed Law either. 🙂

