Tom Brady’s agent wants Trevor Lawrence to leave Clemson now

Getty Images

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is widely regarded as the best pro prospect currently playing college football. Unfortunately for Lawrence, he’s still a freshman, which means he’s two full years away from being able to enter the NFL draft.

Enter Don Yee, the agent for Tom Brady, who’s starting up Pacific Pro Football, a minor league that plans to start playing this year. Yee says the developmental league would pay Lawrence a salary now, help him land endorsements, and then allow him to leave for the NFL when he’s eligible.

“Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, we would like to make him a player offer right away,” Yee said on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville. “He would be a professional and he would learn an NFL-style game before he declares for the draft.”

It seems unlikely that Lawrence will take Yee up on that offer. But it’s good that he has options. And with the XFL also saying it won’t have the same eligibility rules as the NFL, it’s only a matter of time before some college star decides to leave school before the NFL will take him, and spend a year or two earning a paycheck in the minor leagues.