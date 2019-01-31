Tom Brady’s agent wants Trevor Lawrence to leave Clemson now

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 31, 2019, 4:25 PM EST
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is widely regarded as the best pro prospect currently playing college football. Unfortunately for Lawrence, he’s still a freshman, which means he’s two full years away from being able to enter the NFL draft.

Enter Don Yee, the agent for Tom Brady, who’s starting up Pacific Pro Football, a minor league that plans to start playing this year. Yee says the developmental league would pay Lawrence a salary now, help him land endorsements, and then allow him to leave for the NFL when he’s eligible.

“Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, we would like to make him a player offer right away,” Yee said on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville. “He would be a professional and he would learn an NFL-style game before he declares for the draft.”

It seems unlikely that Lawrence will take Yee up on that offer. But it’s good that he has options. And with the XFL also saying it won’t have the same eligibility rules as the NFL, it’s only a matter of time before some college star decides to leave school before the NFL will take him, and spend a year or two earning a paycheck in the minor leagues.

  3. He probably lives like a god on campus having 10’s throwing themselves at him everyday. What a unique time in a unique life. You don’t walk away from that for some crappy start up league.

  4. One thing for sure, Dabo Swinney needs to stop calling so many running plays for him. He has already missed game time for concussion. He is a tough kid but once you get one serious concussion, the next one is right around the corner.

  5. “It seems unlikely that Lawrence will take Yee up on that offer.”

    Exactly. He won’t take Yee up on the offer because he can improve his stock more playing in 12-14 “auditions” per year as a college player. It is one of the great perks of playing college football, along with tuition and room and board which allows you to simultaneously pursue your NFL dream AND create a fall back plan.

    If Lawrence was playing for “free,” then he would jump at Yee’s offer.

  7. I personally don’t think he’s ready for the NFL yet. However, winning a national championship against the Crimson Tide is something great for his resume.

  9. Kids might be playing for free now. However you leave a program like Clemson to play lesser & definitely more disorganized competition you’ll cost yourself millions more than staying & being drafted from a top tier program. Buy an insurance policy & you’ll be fine kid.

  10. Lawrence will never go to this league. The coaching, training, and competition he will get at Clemson will be a vastly better training ground for the NFL than this league. A few million now could cost him ten times that in 2 years and the NFL, and every top flight prospect knows that. That’s why almost every future high draft pick in the NBA goes to college and not overseas.

  11. He has already said that football comes 2nd to his education, so i doubt he cares about some crappy start up league that will fold its first year.

