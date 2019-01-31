Trent Brown: All that “bullcrap” said about me slandered my name

Getty Images

Trent Brown has a fondness for the word “bullcrap.” Last week, the Patriots left tackle characterized criticism of the “Patriot Way” as “bullcrap.”

This week, he referred to the “bullcrap” said about him while he was in San Francisco.

“I just feel like me coming here with all the bullcrap that’s been said about me and my name has been slandered, me coming here and shattering all those bad things that have been said about me, I think that’s helped me out a lot,” Brown said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

The 49ers traded Brown to the Patriots after drafting offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey with the ninth overall draft pick. Whispers about his lack of film study and preparation followed him out the door.

“That was the word of mouth or whatever,” Brown said. “Even before I got drafted, people said I don’t work hard. I’m just a quiet guy. I’m not a rah-rah guy. I show up to work. I’m not here to make friends or anything like that. I’m doing the same thing here that I’ve been doing. I feel like if it’s good enough for this type of organization, it should be good enough anywhere.”

Brown admits not spending much time studying opponents.

“I feel like I don’t need to watch film,” he said. “I play my game and use the techniques my coaches teach me and be able to work on daily. And people have to come play Trent Brown.”

It worked for Brown this season in New England as he started all 16 games at left tackle, seemingly finding a home on a Super Bowl team.