Von Miller says everything is good between his mom and John Elway

Von Miller‘s mom wasn’t happy about it when Broncos G.M. John Elway didn’t rule out trading Miller as part of the team’s rebuilding effort. But Miller says everything is fine.

Asked about his mom saying that Elway, not Von, is the problem in Denver, Miller said today on his visit to the PFT Live set that everything has been smoothed over.

“Everything is good. My mom, what makes her who she is, is her emotions. She’s never missed a football game I’ve played in my life, from little league to the National Football League. So when she heard what Mr. Elway said, I don’t think it was too harsh, but my mom took it the wrong way — I wouldn’t even say the wrong way, but she took it like she took it,” Miller said. “She’s my mom.”

As for the possibility that he could get traded, Miller said, “I want to be a Denver Bronco for life.”