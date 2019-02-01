Antonio Brown: I just want to win, no matter where

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has said more than once that he’ll sit down for an interview to share his side of the messy end to the 2018 season, but his public statements have mostly come through social media to this point.

That changed a bit on Thursday. Brown was attending an event in Atlanta and he stopped for a brief chat with USA Today on his way inside the building. Brown was asked what he’s looking for in 2019.

“I just want to win. I just want to win,” Brown said. “Play with a team that’s going to win.”

Brown was then asked if it matters where he plays and he indicated it didn’t before moving on.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II has been pessimistic about the chances of Brown remaining in Pittsburgh, but said most recently that he wants to sit down with Brown before charting a course for the future.