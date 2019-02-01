Arthur Blank hopes changes allow Falcons to make Super Bowl

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 1, 2019, 11:16 AM EST
Falcons owner Arthur Blank has been a good host this week.

Next year, he hopes to crash Miami’s party.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Blank admitted he had higher hopes for 2020, when the Super Bowl will be in Miami.

“Next year, we may not host the game, but I hope we will be playing in it,” Blank said.

The Falcons blew out all three coordinators after going 7-9 last season, and head coach Dan Quinn is going to run his own defense next season. They also hired Dirk Koetter as their new offensive coordinator.

“I think we are in a really good place,” Blank said. “I think that the coach and [General Manager] Thomas [Dimitroff] have made the most difficult decisions. Anytime that you’re talking about changes in personnel, at any level for whatever reasons, it’s always difficult. I think Dan made the right decisions for the right reasons. . . .

“I think the staff that he’s put together, along with existing staff, is excellent.”

The Falcons have some significant work to do this offseason on the roster as well, beginning with a new deal for defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. They also have to re-work the contract of wide receiver Julio Jones after getting by on some short-term fixes.

11 responses to “Arthur Blank hopes changes allow Falcons to make Super Bowl

  2. Then why did you give Matt Ryan all that money…? Arthur can you name 1 team that has won the Superbowl with their starting QB having more than a $20 million cap hit…? The Patriots might be the first to do it ever this year…if the Rams win this Sunday…then the answer will remain Zero!!!

  3. So Rams fans are a no show for Super Bowl in Atlanta. There is definitely no need for two teams there. Blank is a great host, but it seems to be relegated to Patriots fans and the football media.

  4. Whatever…..every year teams fire half their staffs and start anew…..there are very few position coaches that standout.

  6. Another owner Hell-Bent on getting to the Super Bowl and not knowing how to get there. The right Head Coach, Coaches, Scouts and General Manager helps. The Patriots have one man making all the final decisions on football operations. Belechick!

  8. “Then why did you give Matt Ryan all that money…? Arthur can you name 1 team that has won the Superbowl with their starting QB having more than a $20 million cap hit…? ”
    ___________

    As a percentage of the cap this has already happened. Peyton was 12.5% of the cap making $17.5 million when the Broncos won in 2016. That’s a higher percentage of the cap than somebody making $20 million today. (This year Brady at $27 million is 14% of the cap.) $20 million to your QB is not a problem under the current cap…but $30 million very well might be.

  9. Wow, the National Fixed League must be really in trouble when Blank is the one owner that
    keeps running his mouth since the playoffs. Seriously, when did this guy become someone
    the media even cares about? Outside of wearing an orange apron to work, what possible could he contribute.

  10. Julio Jones voluntarily sighed his long term contract.
    They moved some money from 2019 to 2018.
    If he wants more then he should negotiate it, adding on a few years at whatever rate both sides agree to.

    If you are going to be unhappy in a 2-3 years with your 5 year deal then take a shorter deal.

