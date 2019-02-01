Arthur Blank hopes changes allow Falcons to make Super Bowl

Getty Images

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has been a good host this week.

Next year, he hopes to crash Miami’s party.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Blank admitted he had higher hopes for 2020, when the Super Bowl will be in Miami.

“Next year, we may not host the game, but I hope we will be playing in it,” Blank said.

The Falcons blew out all three coordinators after going 7-9 last season, and head coach Dan Quinn is going to run his own defense next season. They also hired Dirk Koetter as their new offensive coordinator.

“I think we are in a really good place,” Blank said. “I think that the coach and [General Manager] Thomas [Dimitroff] have made the most difficult decisions. Anytime that you’re talking about changes in personnel, at any level for whatever reasons, it’s always difficult. I think Dan made the right decisions for the right reasons. . . .

“I think the staff that he’s put together, along with existing staff, is excellent.”

The Falcons have some significant work to do this offseason on the roster as well, beginning with a new deal for defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. They also have to re-work the contract of wide receiver Julio Jones after getting by on some short-term fixes.